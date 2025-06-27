Daunting task lies ahead for The Herald Citizens of the Year panel

While the glitzy celebrations might only last for one night, the prestige that accompanies being named winners for one of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, lasts a lifetime.
And Nelson Mandela Bay resident and 2024 sports category winner Mawethu Plaaitjies is a shining example of this as he continues to impact the lives of the disadvantaged youth through his Township Chess Academy.
Plaaitjies, from the Ezinyoka area in Govan Mbeki Township, started the academy, affiliated with the Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union, in 2021 and two years later, the Township Schools League was formed.
The league started with four schools but has quickly grown to 25, adding 10 schools in the last year.
But not only is it producing a passion for the sport among the pupils, it also aims to decrease the level of crime, alcohol abuse and teenage pregnancy in his community.
The 31-year-old said since his win in 2024, he had discovered a new-found vigour to continue to create change in his community.
“Knowing what you are doing is being recognised is a blessing in disguise,” he said.
“We do what we do for the community and sometimes it goes unappreciated, but winning this award definitely motivates you to do more to make a difference.
“Winning the title also assisted in our development, with us being able to adopt and equip two schools from my area.
“I have also since been appointed onto the community development committee for sports, recreation, arts and culture under NMU.
“I also want to appreciate the opportunity The Herald and Nelson Mandela University have given me to shine and made to feel special as a hero, that is a great recognition and feeling that money can’t buy.”
He encouraged residents to acknowledge the unsung heroes in their community and nominate them for the awards.
Nominations for worthy recipients of what is considered one of the most prestigious awards and community social investments in the Bay will close on July 14.
The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, seeks to acknowledge and uplift individuals, businesses and organisations who have gone beyond the call of duty to assist their communities.
With hundreds of annual entries competing across 10 categories, a panel of esteemed judges will whittle down the nominations to the top 10, who will be celebrated during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
They will be vying for the respective category titles which include: Environment, Sports, Arts and Culture, Business/Entrepreneur, Education, Community, Civil Society, Gender-Based Violence, Health and Safety as well as the Standard Bank Youth Category known as “Make your Mark”.
In addition to the category winners, the esteemed Sister Ethel Award will be presented to an individual, voted for by the six judges, who has showcased exemplary community work in the region for more than a decade.
The difficult and daunting task of sifting through the nominations and eventually deciding on the winners will fall on the awards’ veteran judge of more than 13 years, Dr Andrew Muir, CEO of the Wilderness Foundation, along with Vuyo Bongela, acting dean of students, NMU, Rochelle de Kock, editor of The Herald, Zodwa Dube, board member of Indlela Mental Health, Dr Michael Barry, artist and art educator, and Monique Fouche, marketing manager, Standard Bank Eastern Cape.
Bongela said what consistently stood out were individuals who demonstrated a sustained and meaningful commitment to the betterment of others — often quietly and without expectation of recognition.
“Whether through community development, education, health, environmental stewardship or youth empowerment, it is the authenticity of their intent, the reach of their impact, and the stories of lives changed that truly set nominees apart.
“We are drawn to those who not only act, but also inspire action in others.”
Bongela described being a judge for the competition as both humbling and inspiring.
“These stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things challenge me to think more deeply about what it means to serve with purpose and how, as a society, we must continue to create spaces that support and celebrate such contributions.
“The fact that there is no expectation of recognition really humbles me.”
If you know of anyone who exemplifies the true meaning of upliftment and positive change, let’s honour them.
Nominate your local hero on this link: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2025
For any queries, please contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The event sponsors are: Co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University | Gold sponsor: Standard Bank | Silver sponsor: SPAR I Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA | Support partners: Vodacom, Three Peaks Wine, Capsicum Culinary Studio and JTC Decor Events | Venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk.
