Emotional tributes to murdered teens at memorial service
Short lives of Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter celebrated at packed auditorium
“I’d say rest in peace, but how can you find it in the way you died? I would say you have run your race, but you barely had a chance to make your mark.”
As Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter’s portraits overlooked a packed Babs Madlakane auditorium, those were the heart-rending words in a poem recited by a Nkululeko High School pupil for the memorial services of the two teenagers whose brutal murders sent shock waves through the KwaNobuhle community...
