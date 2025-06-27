News

Emotional tributes to murdered teens at memorial service

Short lives of Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter celebrated at packed auditorium

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 June 2025

“I’d say rest in peace, but how can you find it in the way you died? I would say you have run your race, but you barely had a chance to make your mark.” 

As Sinothando Malinga and Ibanathi Peter’s portraits overlooked a packed Babs Madlakane auditorium, those were the heart-rending words in a poem recited by a Nkululeko High School pupil for the memorial services of the two teenagers whose brutal murders sent shock waves through the KwaNobuhle community...

