News

Hoërskool Waterkloof principal moved to district office after interference complaint

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2025
Allegations of improper conduct were levelled against principal Chris Denysschen last year. Stock photo.
Allegations of improper conduct were levelled against principal Chris Denysschen last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng department of education on Thursday precautionarily transferred the principal of Hoërskool Waterkloof, Chris Denysschen, following complaints of alleged interference with witnesses at the school.

Allegations of improper conduct were levelled against Denysschen last year and the department refused to disclose full details due to the sensitivity of the matter and the fact that the disciplinary hearing was still pending.

He was initially placed on precautionary transfer to the district office in September last year, but this was lifted on December 12, and he returned to school.

On Thursday, the department said the principal will from Friday report to the Tshwane South district office.

“He will remain there until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, which are being managed independently by the Education Labour Relations Council, the statutory body responsible for overseeing such hearings,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 June 2025
Anna Wintour to step down as editor-in-chief of Vogue | REUTERS

Most Read