MBTC brings formidable line-up of theatre, grassroots vocal traditions, jazz and more
Gqeberha institution’s full-bodied cultural offerings vibrate with urgency and ancestral power
The 2025 National Arts Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, sees the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) thundering into Makhanda with a dazzling convergence of theatre, jazz, sonic think-tanks, and an earth-rattling igwijo showdown that promises to summon the ancestors and stir the soil.
Taking centre stage in MBTC’s offering are two titans of SA theatre — The Island (June 27-29) and Sizwe Banzi is Dead (July 2-4)...
