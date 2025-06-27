A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found murdered in the bushes in Motherwell in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and murder after the body of young Lithaliyanda Ntoni was discovered near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, just after 2am.
She had last been seen on Tuesday after going to a nearby shop. She never returned home.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident.
She said an investigation was under way.
Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso, acting provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, said: “While we commend the swift arrest in this case, the brutal nature of this child’s murder has deeply shocked our officers and the community.
“We have full confidence in our investigative team and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure justice for Lithaliyanda and her family.”
The Herald
JUST IN | Missing girl, 12, found murdered
Image: SUPPLIED
A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found murdered in the bushes in Motherwell in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and murder after the body of young Lithaliyanda Ntoni was discovered near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, just after 2am.
She had last been seen on Tuesday after going to a nearby shop. She never returned home.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident.
She said an investigation was under way.
Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso, acting provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, said: “While we commend the swift arrest in this case, the brutal nature of this child’s murder has deeply shocked our officers and the community.
“We have full confidence in our investigative team and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure justice for Lithaliyanda and her family.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News