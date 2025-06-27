News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa is continuing on Friday at the Gauteng High Court.

