The unit has written to the Madeira SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority.
“Indicating that Nel’s family and the unit are fully committed to ensuring that the matter is fully investigated, all relevant evidence is collected and included in the docket, and the perpetrator is prosecuted.
“This tragic incident is yet another case of gender-based violence. This time, the deceased, a vulnerable victim, was subjected to a sickening assault that resulted in her death,” said Adv Gerrie Nel, head of the unit.
“Not only were the accused and victim former SAPS officers, but the victim’s father, Col Willie Steyn is a well-respected, accomplished, and experienced detective who served in the SAPS’ murder and robbery specialised unit for many years.
“We are faced with the tragic irony that a family dedicated to advancing the criminal justice system is now in need of services from the very system they devoted themselves to,” Nel said. “The unit has alerted the police to possible lapses in the investigation that require immediate attention, not only to ensure a successful prosecution, but also to oppose Rheeder’s bail application, which is currently being heard in the Mthatha magistrate's court.”
The bail application hearing resumes on July 1.
TimesLIVE
AfriForum to assist in investigation into ex-cop's alleged murder by life partner
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
A retired police detective has turned to AfriForum’s private prosecution unit for assistance as he fears the SAPS has not gathered all available evidence in the murder case involving his daughter, who was also a former police detective.
Barry Bateman, spokesperson for the unit, told TimesLIVE it is representing retired colonel Willie Steyn and his family, after his daughter, Riana Nel, was brutally assaulted and left for dead before away dying in a hospital about a week later.
“Mauritz Andries Rheeder, Nel’s partner, is accused of committing the crime and is in custody pending a bail application,” Bateman said.
Rheeder, who is also a former police officer, is accused of assaulting Nel on the night of May 31 in the couple’s shared flat in Mthatha, then allegedly staging the scene to make it appear as if she had been murdered.
“However, she did not die at the scene, and after a family member intervened, Nel was taken to hospital. Nel sustained severe head injuries and her body was covered in scratches and bruises. She died in the hospital on June 6 without regaining full consciousness or being able to explain what happened.”
Image: Supplied
The unit has written to the Madeira SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority.
“Indicating that Nel’s family and the unit are fully committed to ensuring that the matter is fully investigated, all relevant evidence is collected and included in the docket, and the perpetrator is prosecuted.
“This tragic incident is yet another case of gender-based violence. This time, the deceased, a vulnerable victim, was subjected to a sickening assault that resulted in her death,” said Adv Gerrie Nel, head of the unit.
“Not only were the accused and victim former SAPS officers, but the victim’s father, Col Willie Steyn is a well-respected, accomplished, and experienced detective who served in the SAPS’ murder and robbery specialised unit for many years.
“We are faced with the tragic irony that a family dedicated to advancing the criminal justice system is now in need of services from the very system they devoted themselves to,” Nel said. “The unit has alerted the police to possible lapses in the investigation that require immediate attention, not only to ensure a successful prosecution, but also to oppose Rheeder’s bail application, which is currently being heard in the Mthatha magistrate's court.”
The bail application hearing resumes on July 1.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics