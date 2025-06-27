Gauteng health officials sound alarm over baby abductions from clinics

“Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom where an unknown woman offered to assist. On returning, both the woman and the infant were gone. The matter was immediately reported to the police, CCTV footage was reviewed and a photo of the suspect was circulated,” said the department.
The Gauteng department of health has raised concerns after two incidents involving the abduction of infants from public health facilities in the province.
Both babies were found thanks to heightened security measures and rapid co-ordination between healthcare staff, law enforcement and the public.
“The Gauteng department of health is deeply concerned by two recent incidents involving the abduction of infants at public health facilities in the province,” it said in a statement.
The first incident occurred on May 12 at the Alexandra Community Health Centre when a one-month-old baby disappeared from the paediatric outpatient department after the mother briefly stepped away, entrusting her child to a woman she did not know.
“The woman and the baby were captured on CCTV cameras exiting the premises. Swift action by security personnel and SAPS led to the safe recovery of the baby,” the department said.
The second case took place just weeks later, on June 23 at Winnie Mandela Clinic in Kaalfontein. A three-day-old infant was abducted from a bathroom where the mother had placed the baby on a changing table and accepted help from an unknown woman.
“Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom where an unknown woman offered to assist. On returning, both the woman and the infant were gone. The matter was immediately reported to the police, CCTV footage was reviewed and a photo of the suspect was circulated,” said the department.
Thanks to the rapid dissemination of the suspect’s image and collaborative efforts by police, health-care staff and the community, the baby was found and reunited with the family. The suspect is now in custody.
“The department commends the swift action taken by facility staff, security personnel, the SAPS and members of the public who played a role in ensuring the safe return of both infants,” the department said.
It said despite maximum security at health facilities and CCTV camera surveillance, these incidents highlight the need for heightened vigilance when it comes to the care of children.
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged parents and guardians to remain alert and to avoid leaving children unattended under any circumstances.
“We are seeing a trend where parents place their trust in strangers, often during vulnerable moments within health facilities. While we strive to offer a safe and caring environment, we wish to emphasise the importance of vigilance and personal responsibility when it comes to the safety of children,” she said.
“We therefore urge all parents and guardians to never leave their children unattended. Do not entrust your baby to a stranger, no matter how friendly or helpful they may seem. It is important to always inform the staff if you need assistance or must temporarily step away from your child.”
These abductions come against the backdrop of a rise in kidnapping cases across Gauteng. According to crime statistics released by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, the province recorded a noticeable increase in kidnappings between January and March. Among the kidnapping hotspots are:
Ivory Park has emerged as one of the most dangerous police precincts in the province, appearing in the top 10 for multiple violent crimes including murder, rape, carjacking, house robbery and kidnapping.
Through the national anti-kidnapping unit, Gauteng authorities arrested 88 suspects linked to 62 kidnapping cases in the first quarter of 2025 and rescued 77 victims.
