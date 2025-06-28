The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in Germiston on the East Rand.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk, the victim’s vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in Dawnpark.
“Further investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped and was being held against his will,” Van Wyk said.
Within 24 hours, intelligence directed the task team to an identified address in Germiston. With support from a tactical unit, the team entered the premises and rescued the victim.
“Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to flee during a shoot-out with police. The rescued victim confirmed he had been kidnapped on Thursday”
Last week police traced a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin to an apartment block in Fourways, Johannesburg. The suspect, linked to several kidnappings, was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police.
“The SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling kidnapping syndicates and bringing perpetrators to justice,” Van Wyk said.
TimesLIVE
Kidnap victim rescued and two arrests made
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF
The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in Germiston on the East Rand.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk, the victim’s vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in Dawnpark.
“Further investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped and was being held against his will,” Van Wyk said.
Within 24 hours, intelligence directed the task team to an identified address in Germiston. With support from a tactical unit, the team entered the premises and rescued the victim.
“Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to flee during a shoot-out with police. The rescued victim confirmed he had been kidnapped on Thursday”
Last week police traced a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin to an apartment block in Fourways, Johannesburg. The suspect, linked to several kidnappings, was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police.
“The SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling kidnapping syndicates and bringing perpetrators to justice,” Van Wyk said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics