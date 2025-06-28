News

Kidnap victim rescued and two arrests made

28 June 2025
Hendrik Hancke
Senior reporter
The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two people during an operation in Germiston.
Image: 123RF

The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in Germiston on the East Rand.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk, the victim’s vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in Dawnpark.

“Further investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped and was being held against his will,” Van Wyk said.

Within 24 hours, intelligence directed the task team to an identified address in Germiston. With support from a tactical unit, the team entered the premises and rescued the victim.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to flee during a shoot-out with police. The rescued victim confirmed he had been kidnapped on Thursday”

Last week police traced a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin to an apartment block in Fourways, Johannesburg. The suspect, linked to several kidnappings, was fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police.

“The SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling kidnapping syndicates and bringing perpetrators to justice,” Van Wyk said.

