Funeral plans for jazz legend Feya Faku announced

The family announced at the weekend that the memorial would take place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall and his funeral would be held on July 5 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium precinct.
A flugelhorn and trumpet master, Faku was born on June 6 1963.
Family spokesperson Gift Ngqondi also extended their gratitude to the public for the widespread support after his death.
Ngqondi said another memorial would be held in Johannesburg on July 25, but the venue would be confirmed later.
The Herald
A memorial service for jazz legend Feya Faku will be held on Thursday.
Faku, of New Brighton, died in Basel, Switzerland, on June 23 while on tour.
