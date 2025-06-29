A 40-year-old woman was killed when the driver of a Toyota minibus transporting seven passengers swerved for another vehicle and overturned in Cape Road.
The 42-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident took place at about 6.40am on Sunday at the crossing between Cape Road and Bramlin Street, Linton Grange.
“A white Toyota minibus transporting seven passengers overturned after swerving out for an unknown vehicle.
“A 40-year-old female passenger passed away at the scene.
“The other passengers were transported to Livingstone Hospital for their various injuries ranging in severity,” Beetge said.
He said the matter was under investigation.
The Herald
Passenger killed after minibus overturns
Image: MICHAELA SAMPSON
The Herald
