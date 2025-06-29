A joint special crime prevention operation has been launched in Nelson Mandela Bay to tackle serious and violent crimes such as murder, hijackings and armed robberies.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Operation Shanella II would also aim to clamp down on illegal firearms, stolen goods, drugs and counterfeit goods.
Operation Shanella II comprises members of the SA Police Service, including public order police, the tactical response team, visible policing, the anti-gang unit, the flying squad, district operational command centre, and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police and the traffic department.
The district commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, addressed the members during a parade on Friday afternoon, urging them to walk the extra mile to ensure safety in the Bay community.
He further tasked them members to prevent and combat anything which might threaten the safety and security of the community, and especially to search and arrestthose in possession of illegal firearms.
“We are placing more boots on the ground, especially during weekends and at month end, as these times have shown more criminal activities taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay,” Ncata said.
“The abuse of alcohol and drugs is a major contributor in most of our problematic crimes, and during month-end periods we see this abuse rise dramatically.
“By flooding the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay with police members we are making sure to be visible and to be a deterrent to criminal activities.”
The Herald
Special police operation launched to fight crime in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: WERNER HILLS
