Crowds protest as man appears in court for murder of 12-year-old girl
The man arrested for the murder of a 12-year-old girl, whose burnt body was discovered after she went missing for three days, appeared in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.
Sonwabo Nqayi has been charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice...
