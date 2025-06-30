Family member arrested after burnt body of girl found in Motherwell
‘She was just 12 years old’
As a community mourns the death of a 12-year-old girl whose burnt body was discovered after she went missing for three days, a relative has been arrested in connection with her murder.
Lithaliyanda Ntoni, who had dreams of one day becoming a doctor, was reported missing after she failed to return home from a nearby shop in Motherwell on Tuesday last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.