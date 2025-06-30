Nelson Mandela Bay tank farm to be finally relocated to Coega
Transnet calls for proposals for private operator to run fuel depot
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced the long-delayed relocation of the Dom Pedro liquid bulk terminal from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura, with future operations set to be privatised.
On June 20, TNPA issued a request for proposals seeking an operator to fund, design, develop, construct, operate, maintain and eventually transfer the terminal. Bidders have until September 19 to submit their proposals...
