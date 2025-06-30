News

New festival bringing jazz to the lake

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 June 2025

Vusi Nova and Ami Faku are just two of the big names who will take to the stage alongside up-and-coming acts to entertain music lovers at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay Jazz On The Lake festival to be held later in 2025.

The Gqeberha-born stars were unveiled on Saturday at the World of Windows venue at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in partnership with the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA)...

