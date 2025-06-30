On a mission to keep the craft beer flowing
Destin Sauer wants to expand his brewery and is set to open a sports bar in the northern areas
Founded in 2023 in Korsten, DSL is the only licensed black-owned brewery in the Eastern Cape.
It was born from Destin Sauer’s passion for crafting beer — a hobby he cultivated in a converted braai area at home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.