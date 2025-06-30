Paterson family calls for obelisk to be relocated
Granite column stands unexplained and largely unnoticed outside Bayworld, says great-great-grandson
The great-great-grandson of one of the Friendly City’s most important founding fathers has called for the granite column associated with him to be relocated, to commemorate the pivotal role he played in its genesis.
John Paterson shipped the obelisk into then-Port Elizabeth in 1863 but with its original installation vetoed, it is now standing today, unexplained and largely unnoticed, on the edge of the car park outside Bayworld...
