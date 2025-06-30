Petition launched to oppose bail for Rob Evans
A petition has been launched to oppose bail for Rob Evans, the man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.
The Nelson Mandela Bay mother of two’s body was found on the floor of Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home on April 20...
