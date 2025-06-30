News

Petition launched to oppose bail for Rob Evans

By Brandon Nel - 30 June 2025

A petition has been launched to oppose bail for Rob Evans, the man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.

The Nelson Mandela Bay mother of two’s body was found on the floor of Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home on April 20...

