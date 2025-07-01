Kirkwood Wildsfees a big success at new venue

It was all hands on deck in the town of Nqweba when the annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees had to find a new venue.
In less than two months, a patch of veld became a festival village, which attracted thousands of festinos to the Sundays River Valley.
“We are very happy with the numbers,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
“There is a perception that our country is all about safaris and Table Mountain, but as you travel across the country you discover these hidden gems and we must diversify our offering,” she said at the opening of the event.
“The Wildsfees is unique because it is not just a celebration of wildlife, but also culture and community.
“It is also a powerful showcase of what tourism should be. It should be inclusive, educational and above all, joyful.”
Festival board chair Paul Marais said: “The Wildsfees is truly a community festival. It is said that adversity either divides or unites people.
“The very successful move of the festival from its traditional home at Kirkwood High School has demonstrated the power of the community — and how much the Wildsfees means to the people of the Sundays River Valley.
“Business community members freely provided advice on how to transform a patch of veld into a festival village, and provided equipment and supplies at cost price or for free.
“The traffic department, SA Police Service and the municipality were also wonderful in their support of the move.
“Our contractors and service providers excelled themselves.
“Our decision to go ahead with the festival was largely based on their assurances that they could create the wonderful venue in record time.”
A community initiative two weeks before the opening saw residents of the town from all communities taking to the streets — with brooms, shovels, paint brushes and spades to spruce it up ahead of the 22nd annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
Community volunteers painted and mounted the rubbish bins, cleaned the verges, painted their gates and road markings and picked up rubbish.
Nonprofits and sports clubs which have benefited from the Wildsfees in the past gave their time and energy for free.
The annual Kirkwood Wildlife auction turned over R12.6m, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Marais.
“It was a great effort by the team, SA National Parks and the other breeders,” he said.
A black rhino bull from the Mountain Zebra National Park sold for R170,000, while four male buffaloes from Kwandwe sold for R155,000 each, according to Brandon Leer auctioneers.
The festival ran from June 27 to June 29.
The Herald
Kirkwood Wildsfees a big success at new venue
Image: SUPPLIED
It was all hands on deck in the town of Nqweba when the annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees had to find a new venue.
In less than two months, a patch of veld became a festival village, which attracted thousands of festinos to the Sundays River Valley.
“We are very happy with the numbers,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
“There is a perception that our country is all about safaris and Table Mountain, but as you travel across the country you discover these hidden gems and we must diversify our offering,” she said at the opening of the event.
“The Wildsfees is unique because it is not just a celebration of wildlife, but also culture and community.
“It is also a powerful showcase of what tourism should be. It should be inclusive, educational and above all, joyful.”
Festival board chair Paul Marais said: “The Wildsfees is truly a community festival. It is said that adversity either divides or unites people.
“The very successful move of the festival from its traditional home at Kirkwood High School has demonstrated the power of the community — and how much the Wildsfees means to the people of the Sundays River Valley.
“Business community members freely provided advice on how to transform a patch of veld into a festival village, and provided equipment and supplies at cost price or for free.
“The traffic department, SA Police Service and the municipality were also wonderful in their support of the move.
“Our contractors and service providers excelled themselves.
“Our decision to go ahead with the festival was largely based on their assurances that they could create the wonderful venue in record time.”
A community initiative two weeks before the opening saw residents of the town from all communities taking to the streets — with brooms, shovels, paint brushes and spades to spruce it up ahead of the 22nd annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
Community volunteers painted and mounted the rubbish bins, cleaned the verges, painted their gates and road markings and picked up rubbish.
Nonprofits and sports clubs which have benefited from the Wildsfees in the past gave their time and energy for free.
The annual Kirkwood Wildlife auction turned over R12.6m, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Marais.
“It was a great effort by the team, SA National Parks and the other breeders,” he said.
A black rhino bull from the Mountain Zebra National Park sold for R170,000, while four male buffaloes from Kwandwe sold for R155,000 each, according to Brandon Leer auctioneers.
The festival ran from June 27 to June 29.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News