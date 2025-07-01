Krakeel River residents cry foul after R5.9m upgrades to sports centre
From grandstand to grand scam?
An eight-row grandstand covered with a corrugated iron sheet, a hosepipe with a sprinkler for irrigation and the painting of a combination court are some of the upgrades that totalled R5.9m at a multipurpose sports complex in Krakeel River.
The grandstand cost R480,000, the irrigation system R95,345 and an empty change room R444,509...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.