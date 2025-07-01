No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence
In a sidebar to the Cradock Four inquest on Tuesday, the defence force declined to comment on why it had refused legal representation to retired Lieutenant-General Christoffel “Joffel” van der Westhuizen, whom the state alleges gave the order for the activists to be assassinated.
But the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said it would be happy to address the matter if Van der Westhuizen sought to expedite it from his side...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.