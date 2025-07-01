The police are investigating the murder of an unidentified man after his body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in North End.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 7am on Sunday, Mount Road police were on patrol when they were flagged down by residents.
“They then pointed out the body of an unknown man. He had multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
“The deceased is an African male, about 30 years of age, light in complexion, slender built, and with a trimmed beard.”
She said he was dressed in a black hoody, grey cap, stripped green and blue jersey with a white T-shirt underneath, red tracksuit pants, lime green socks and black sandals.
“The deceased also had a cultural string around his waist,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the police were now seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the man.
“The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this stage.
“A case of murder is under investigation.
“Anyone who can assist in tracing his family or may be able to identify him, is urged to contact detective Constable Thozama Msutwana on 067-598-8050, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPS app.
The Herald
Police probe murder of unidentified man in North End
Image: 123RF
