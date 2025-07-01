Relative accused of killing girl, 12, is a church minister
Not only has the man accused of murdering a 12-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay girl been revealed as a relative of the deceased, he is also a church minister.
As Sonwabo Nqayi, 39, briefly took to the dock of the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, the community’s anger was palpable outside the building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.