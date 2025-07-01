SA draughts team wins international competition in US
A team of seven players, led by Africa’s first draughts grandmaster, Gqeberha resident Lubabalo Kondlo, recently returned to SA as overall winners of the International Team Draughts competition hosted in Vidor, Texas.
The team was Kondlo, 54, Maxwell Luntonti, 64, from Zinyoka, Melikaya Nonyukela, 51, from Motherwell, Vuyani Mazibuko, 45, from Kwandokwenza, Vuyani Dabi, 59, from Gqeberha, and Cape Town residents Lukhanyo Dyanibokwe, 36, and Azola Londa, 35...
