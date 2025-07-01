News

SA draughts team wins international competition in US

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 01 July 2025

A team of seven players, led by Africa’s first draughts grandmaster, Gqeberha resident Lubabalo Kondlo, recently returned to SA as overall winners of the International Team Draughts competition hosted in Vidor, Texas.

The team was Kondlo, 54, Maxwell Luntonti, 64, from Zinyoka, Melikaya Nonyukela, 51, from Motherwell, Vuyani Mazibuko, 45, from Kwandokwenza, Vuyani Dabi, 59, from Gqeberha, and Cape Town residents Lukhanyo Dyanibokwe, 36, and Azola Londa, 35...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting | REUTERS
US Senate's tax cut bill forecast adds $3.3 trillion to deficit | REUTERS

Most Read