Perlemoen racket suspects acquitted
No evidence accused knew their shipping containers held illegal goods, judge rules
Three suspects accused of involvement in a R100m perlemoen racket have walked free after a judge ruled there was no evidence proving they knew their shipping containers contained the illegal mollusc.
Kai Ou Yang, Chu-Kai Chang and Blue Fin Marine Trading, represented by Ou Yang’s wife, Hsien-Chu, were accused of trying to illegally export about 40 tonnes of perlemoen, worth R100m, in shipping containers destined for China...
