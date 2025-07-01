Why it's not worth buying 'cheap' gas canister refills

“Discount prices” and incorrectly refilled gas cylinders can put lives and property at risk. Here are the reasons it may actually not be a bargain and the warning signs to look out for.

“When family safety is at stake, shortcuts can prove far more costly than any initial savings,” says Jeremie Tromp from Easigas.

“Legal requirements mandate that gas cylinders be filled exclusively by trained, certified professionals adhering to strict safety protocols. However, illegal operators disregard these standards, cutting corners and tampering with contents to offer cylinder refills at reduced prices.”

Overfilled cylinders increase pressure to dangerous levels, making them unstable. Even minor impacts, temperature changes, or mishandling can lead to leaks.

Contaminated gas is another hazard. Tromp says illegal operators often add water, paraffin, or other substances to increase cylinder weight. “These mixtures burn inefficiently, damage appliances and compromise seals, creating hidden leaks that endanger homes and occupants.”

Cylinders may also be underfilled to appear like a better deal but actually contain less gas than advertised, forcing consumers to refill more frequently and spend more overall.

“Contaminated fuel can destroy a R3,000 gas stove, while hidden leaks can trigger fires,” he says. “Insurance companies may likely repudiate claims when investigations reveal the use of illegally refilled cylinders. Families have lost their homes entirely. The question isn’t whether this could happen to you — it’s whether you’re prepared to risk everything you own.”

The risks extend beyond individual homes to entire communities, he says.

Illegal operators often transport numerous improperly secured cylinders on vehicles without adequate safety measures. “A pothole or sudden turn could damage a valve, creating a mobile hazard on public roads,” he says. “These operators also store hundreds of cylinders in cramped garages or makeshift workshops. One accident could devastate an entire neighbourhood.”

Red flags for consumers to watch out for:

Prices significantly below market rates

No receipts, documentation, or certification proof

Seals that don’t match the cylinder brand

Blank or generic neck rings (legitimate cylinders display company name, weight, serial number and country of origin)

Multiple brands delivered from the same vehicle.

“If something appears questionable, it likely is,” advises Tromp.

If you believe your cylinder has been illegally refilled, do not ignite the gas or handle the cylinder roughly. Contact a licensed gas supplier to safely remove and replace the cylinder or return the cylinder to the purchase point. Report the seller to your local municipality or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association. It is also advisable to alert your community through appropriate channels so they do not fall for the same “deal”.

