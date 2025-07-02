News Editors Choice

Cops uncover fake dollar, rand notes being printed in Pretoria

By TimesLIVE - 02 July 2025
Batches of counterfeit money were seized in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Batches of counterfeit money were seized in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Image: SAPS

Three men were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday on charges of possession of counterfeit money and printing fake banknotes.

The undercover unit from Lyttelton police station was operating in a shopping centre when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the ATMs. He was searched and in his bag the team discovered a large amount of counterfeit money, with blank papers in between. 

The suspect led the police to a house where more fake notes were discovered, with a machine used to print fake rand and US dollar notes.

Two men at the house were also arrested. The trio will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER
Who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? | REUTERS

Most Read