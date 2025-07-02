Gatvol seniors stock up on batons and sjamboks
Kariega residents ready to defend themselves against crime onslaught
Residents at a Kariega retirement village are refusing to live in fear, arming themselves with sjamboks, tasers and batons as they stand their ground against a relentless wave of crime.
From copper pipes being ripped off the walls, to a TV being stolen and a ring being bitten off a resident’s finger, the situation has become worse since the complex gate stopped working more than a year ago, residents say...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.