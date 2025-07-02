News

Gatvol seniors stock up on batons and sjamboks

Kariega residents ready to defend themselves against crime onslaught

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 July 2025

Residents at a Kariega retirement village are refusing to live in fear, arming themselves with sjamboks, tasers and batons as they stand their ground against a relentless wave of crime.

From copper pipes being ripped off the walls, to a TV being stolen and a ring being bitten off a resident’s finger, the situation has become worse since the complex gate stopped working more than a year ago, residents say...

