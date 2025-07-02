Helenvale-born student on journey to use his voice to uplift others
Helenvale-born Reagan van Wyk continues to defy the odds in pursuit of his dream of becoming a professional storyteller — a dream rooted in love, loss and unyielding perseverance.
Van Wyk, now 25, made headlines in 2024 when he shared his determination to study at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), despite enduring a string of personal hardships...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.