Mabuyane's 'family responsibility leave' amid EC flood crisis sparks debate

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has sparked a debate after taking a 34-day “family responsibility leave” while the province is grappling with a flood crisis.
Mabuyane took leave from June 20 to July 23 to support his two sons who are undergoing initiation. Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko was appointed as acting premier during this period.
“Leadership begins at home. I took leave to stand by my two sons as they transitioned from boyhood to manhood. In a time of high risk, I’m intentional about being a present father,” Mabuyane said on X.
“Some take leave to watch their sons play sports and that’s perfectly fine. I took leave to stand beside my sons during this critical passage to manhood: to guide, teach, and protect them in a time when it matters most.”
The province was hit by devastating floods early this month, claiming lives and destroying homes. As ongoing search and recovery efforts continue, 102 bodies have been recovered across various districts.
Mabuyane's reason to take leave was not accepted by many, including EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.
“It’s blackmail,” Thambo said on X. “To be a public representative demands sacrifice, and at times that means family. It cannot be that it is suggested that Mabuyane’s first moment to be a present father began at the point of his son’s going to initiation school. I do not think that is true.”
He said Mabuyane should not use culture to avoid accountability.
“Our culture must not be used to justify abandoning public duty. I find it extremely manipulative that the narrative of absent and present fatherhood is being weaponised to neglect families whose lives are torn apart in Mthatha.”
EFF MP Veronica Mente said Mabuyane's duties as premier should have been prioritised.
“Oscar has a state responsibility which he cannot divorce himself from. We are not invalidating his responsibility to his children, however that's never a permanent job: he can be present for both his people and family.”
Other social media users have defended Mabuyane, citing the importance of being a present father.
Sivuyile Matshoba on Facebook said Mabuyane also has responsibility to his family outside being a premier. “The opportunity to take care of his boys in the transitioning period comes once. On the other hand, government has many leaders. As such, he appointed the acting premier but unfortunately, he can't appoint an acting father to his children.”
Here are more reactions from X:
