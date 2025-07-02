Newton Park business group gets stop signs repainted
The Newton Park Business Cluster has repainted 40 stop signs at 10 intersections across the commercial suburb.
The move aims to improve safety, boosting the area’s visual appeal, and addressing service delivery shortcomings head-on...
