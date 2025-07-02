In the fast-paced digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into different fields to improve efficiency.
The KwaZulu-Natal youth parliament has called for a complete overhaul of the “outdated” school curriculum to better prepare pupils for future careers.
While some schools have started incorporating AI into the syllabus, such as coding, others are left behind.
More than 70 delegates representing the MK Party, IFP, ANC, DA, EFF and NFP condemned the syllabus as “disconnected and obsolete”.
They called for the urgent inclusion of AI and digital literacy, entrepreneurship, climate awareness, African history and mental health support, arguing a curriculum stuck in the past cannot prepare pupils for a world that has moved on.
POLL | How can government ensure AI is integrated into the education syllabus?
Image: 123rf.com
TimesLIVE
