Correctional services minister Dr Pieter Groenewald says the department will intensify raids and crack down on corrupt officials as part of efforts to restore discipline and strengthen prisons as secure state assets.
Addressing parliament during the department's budget vote in Cape Town on Tuesday, after his first year in the position, Groenewald said unannounced visits and raids were central to exposing the true extent of crime inside facilities.
“Wicked problems can be resolved once we remove the Band-Aid to inspect the wound properly, and we can only address our problems if we recognise their true extent,” he said.
Groenewald said in the past year 466 raids were conducted, three in the past week.
“I have also conducted many unannounced visits at facilities.
“Unannounced visits and raids will increase in the year ahead. We are cleaning our correctional facilities and those aiding smuggling know their days are numbered.”
Since July 2024, officials confiscated 33,874 cellphones, 20,577 sharpened objects, 232kg of drugs, cash totalling R394,450 and 122,407 items linked to alcohol and other substances.
Groenewald said in 2024, 515 correctional officials received final written warnings, 181 were suspended without pay and 146 dismissed for wrongdoing.
Raids reveal scale of gangs and corruption in correctional facilities
Unannounced visits, inspections to ramp up, says minister
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
“When we fail to act against the few who betray their duty, we expose the many who serve with honour amid grave danger. Honest, hardworking officials who refuse to co-operate with criminal syndicates and gangs inside our facilities often become targets of intimidation or violence”.
Groenewald said he has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to reintegrate correctional services into state security structures. He argued that restoring the department to the state security structure would help fight organised crime in prisons.
“We should take bold action to ensure we address the shortcomings and develop lasting solutions. Should this be granted, it will yield five key advantages,” he said.
The advantages are:
The department faces pressing financial and operational constraints. Groenewald noted the department's annual budget will rise modestly from R29.2bn this year to R31.9b by 2027/28, and said cuts have forced it to scale back on security equipment, skills development and infrastructure upgrades.
“The capital budget shortfall of R222m undermines our ability to conduct infrastructure upgrades and critical maintenance,” he said, adding that rising food costs, high numbers of foreign inmates and above-inflation municipal tariffs are worsening the financial strain.
Despite the constraints, the department pushes for self-sufficiency and a sustainability strategy to ensure centres can meet their nutritional and medicinal needs over time.
“We have registered commendable progress in the construction of correctional centre-based bakeries. In the past financial year, we have produced just over five million loaves of bread, which translates to estimated savings of R27m.
“Farm production has yielded R130m in estimated savings in food provisioning”, he said.
The department aims to save more than R200m annually through planned meal plan changes.
He invited other government departments to use furniture and other supply needs produced by inmates.
“The request is legally supported and aligned with the broader goals of government cost-efficiency, skills development and rehabilitation.”
