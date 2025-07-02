Rob Evans’ bail bid further delayed by wrangle over petitions
If the state wants to wave around a petition opposing murder accused Rob Evans’ release, then the defence intends to get its own with even more signatures supporting it.
This was the sentiment of defence attorney Danie Gouws as the drawn-out bail application hit yet another speed bump in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Tuesday...
