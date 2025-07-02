Vibrant Village Green offerings capture creative spirit of the Eastern Cape
Provincial collective craft stands provide platform for region’s artists and crafters
Eastern Cape artists and crafters have spent months preparing for the National Arts Festival, culminating in a vibrant display of goods from 211 entrepreneurs at the Village Green in Makhanda.
Officially opened on Saturday, one of its large white tents is bursting with fashion, art, ceramics and more. ..
