‘Be(u)ggared in SA’ challenges perceptions of poverty with every scene
Fresh off a stirring run at the National Arts Festival, the thought-provoking one-man play, Be(u)ggared in SA, is set to take centre stage once more — this time at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer on Saturday.
Before it heads to the world-renowned Edinburgh Arts Festival, SA audiences will have the rare chance to walk a mile in the shoes of a beggar, as the play unpacks a true story that’s as heart-wrenching as it is eye-opening...
