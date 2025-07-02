Nationally, food prices dipped slightly month-on-month, down R23.46 from May though households are still paying R190.36 more than in June 2024.
TimesLIVE
Durban has cheapest grocery basket — but families still can’t afford to fill it
National average cost of the household food basket was R5,443.12 in June
Journalist
Image: Photo: 123RF/peopleimages12
While many South Africans are grappling with the high cost of food, new data show that food prices in Durban are lower than in most cities in the country.
This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) which revealed that the coastal city saw a month-on-month decrease of R115.65 in food costs, though prices are still R184.39 higher compared with the same time last year.
The index, which tracks the prices of 44 basic food items from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across six cities, found that the national average cost of the household food basket was R5,443.12 in June.
Joburg remains one of the more expensive cities for groceries and the average basket cost increased slightly by R38.38 month-on-month, reaching R5,648.85. This was a 2% increase from June 2024.
Cape Town saw a slight month-on-month drop of R31.95, bringing the basket to R5,397.23 though this is a sharp 5.8% increase compared with last year.
Springbok, which often records the highest food prices, experienced a month-on-month decline of R107.51 but still registered a significant annual increase of R300.47, taking the average basket to R5,772.43.
In smaller cities such as Pietermaritzburg, the basket rose to R5,147.25, up R96.45 month-on-month and Mtubatuba’s basket increased by R27.59 to R5,427.65.
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit)
Nationally, food prices dipped slightly month-on-month, down R23.46 from May though households are still paying R190.36 more than in June 2024.
The index said that foods that rose by 5% or more included onions which increased by 9% and beef, by 5%.
The Absa Agri Trends report said the spike in onion prices followed export-driven demand and limited local supply earlier this year.
“Market analysts note that onion prices are expected to decline after record increases from March and April. Prices increased to record highs due to heightened onion demand, specifically exports, and lowered local supply,” said Absa.
Beef prices are also climbing due to supply disruptions caused by a recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease at one of South Africa’s largest cattle feedlots.
Other items that recorded increases of 2% or more include:
The index also showed a few fruit and vegetables, including potatoes, green peppers, butternut and bananas, registered a fall in prices.
Staples such as rice, sugar beans and brown bread also became more affordable. Dairy and protein items like full cream milk, polony and fish recorded small declines.
The rising cost of food continues to outpace the earnings of low-income households. The National Minimum Wage (NMW) is R28.79 per hour, which equates to R4,606.40 for a 20-day working month. However, most workers use their wages to support families, not just themselves.
“For black South African workers, one wage typically must support four people. Dispersed in a worker’s family of four people, the NMW is R1,151.60 per person. This is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1,634 per person per month,” said the PMBEJD.
In June, the average cost of a nutritionally adequate food basket for a family of four was R3,809.26, nearly 83% of the full monthly minimum wage.
The report said it costs R970.89 per month to feed one child a basic nutritious diet. The Child Support Grant of R560 falls 30% below the food poverty line of R796 and 42% below the amount needed to feed a child adequately.
“Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet decreased by R8.77. Year-on-year, the cost increased by R35.80,” said the index.
In addition to food, households are feeling pressure from rising hygiene product prices. The Household Domestic and Personal Hygiene Index rose by R11.96 month-on-month and R11.81 year-on-year, bringing the average cost of basic hygiene products to R1,041.47 in June.
TimesLIVE
