From the heat of love, to drowning in past mistakes

‘All My Ex-Lovers Are Dead’ runs at the NAF until Saturday

By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 03 July 2025

I watched All My Ex-Lovers Are Dead while in the fiery hell of a new, romantic obsession. 

Though not drowning in a teacup nor yearning to profess my love to a person I have just met, there’s something about this kind of heat, that writer, director and performer Dara Beth ruminates on. ..

