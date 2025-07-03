From the heat of love, to drowning in past mistakes
‘All My Ex-Lovers Are Dead’ runs at the NAF until Saturday
I watched All My Ex-Lovers Are Dead while in the fiery hell of a new, romantic obsession.
Though not drowning in a teacup nor yearning to profess my love to a person I have just met, there’s something about this kind of heat, that writer, director and performer Dara Beth ruminates on. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.