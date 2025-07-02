'Half SA's Covid-19 patients suffered long-term mental problems'

Researchers have found that more than half of South Africans infected with Covid-19 experienced lasting mental and cognitive health issues long after their recovery — some for as long as up to two years later.
Researchers have found that more than half of South Africans infected with Covid-19 experienced lasting mental and cognitive health issues long after their recovery — some for as long as up to two years later.
The research, conducted by the University of Cape Town and published in the journal Brain, Behaviour & Immunity — Health, followed 97 people who tested positive for Covid-19 during the first three waves of the pandemic.
These people — ranging from those who had no symptoms to those who were critically ill — were interviewed at least six months after they were infected to assess ongoing neuropsychiatric symptoms like anxiety, fatigue and memory problems.
Lead researcher Prof Jonny Peter said they found that illness severity didn’t necessarily predict who would go on to experience these long-term effects. Even people who had mild or no symptoms reported problems months later.
“Nearly half of the participants showed signs of cognitive or memory difficulties on standard screening tests, and over 50% reported ongoing fatigue or mental health challenges,” he said.
“The team also looked for early warning signs in the blood — specific proteins or markers taken during the patients’ illness that might help predict who would develop these persistent symptoms.”
Peter said no clear patterns emerged.
“Blood samples taken at the height of illness and during recovery showed no strong link to later mental or cognitive problems.
“This finding is significant because it suggests that long Covid-19 — especially its mental health affects — may not be easily predicted by how sick someone was or by common blood tests.”
Instead, the researchers said psychosocial factors such as stress, isolation and trauma from the pandemic, may also play a role.
The SA Medical Research Council funded the study.
Peter stressed the importance of acknowledging and supporting those still suffering months or even years after being infected by Covid-19.
“These long-term symptoms are real and have serious effects on people’s lives,” he said. “We need integrated care approaches that include mental health support, cognitive rehabilitation, and occupational therapy.”
