News

JUST IN: Another woman 'kidnapped' in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 03 July 2025
Kidnappings have increased in the Eastern Cape, with another alleged incident under investigation in Nelson Mandela Bay
SERIOUS ISSUE: Kidnappings have increased in the Eastern Cape, with another alleged incident under investigation in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A woman was kidnapped in Cleary Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday, according to the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident was under investigation.

Her age was not immediately known.

“Gelvandale police confirmed that they were attending to a complaint of an alleged kidnapping,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing.”

Janse van Rensburg did not disclose the woman’s name.

The Herald understands she is the daughter of a well-known club owner in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.

Police sources said she had been snatched from her boyfriend’s Cleary Park home.

Attempts to contact the club for comment proved futile.

This is a developing story.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS
Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER

Most Read