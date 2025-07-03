A woman was kidnapped in Cleary Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday, according to the SA Police Service (SAPS).
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident was under investigation.
Her age was not immediately known.
“Gelvandale police confirmed that they were attending to a complaint of an alleged kidnapping,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing.”
Janse van Rensburg did not disclose the woman’s name.
The Herald understands she is the daughter of a well-known club owner in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.
Police sources said she had been snatched from her boyfriend’s Cleary Park home.
Attempts to contact the club for comment proved futile.
This is a developing story.
JUST IN: Another woman 'kidnapped' in Gqeberha
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A woman was kidnapped in Cleary Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday, according to the SA Police Service (SAPS).
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident was under investigation.
Her age was not immediately known.
“Gelvandale police confirmed that they were attending to a complaint of an alleged kidnapping,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing.”
Janse van Rensburg did not disclose the woman’s name.
The Herald understands she is the daughter of a well-known club owner in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.
Police sources said she had been snatched from her boyfriend’s Cleary Park home.
Attempts to contact the club for comment proved futile.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News