Lawyer says there's no evidence to back claim that Vanessa’s killing was premeditated
What was meant to be the final day of argument in murder accused Rob Evans’ bail bid was delayed when the defence brought an application to challenge the schedule of the offence under which he has been charged.
The Newton Park, Gqeberha, businessman faces a Schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, at his Oyster Bay holiday home in April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.