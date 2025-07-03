Police investigating bathroom bust-up at Gqeberha church
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of assault in connection with an altercation at a Walmer church during the Sunday evening service.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place at the Christian Revival Church in Buffelsfontein Road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.