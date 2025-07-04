Father and son on drive to help big cats
Van Tonders to take part in Africa Rally to Kenya to raise funds for animal rescue
What started as just another fun idea between father and son has turned into a cross-continent mission with a charitable purpose.
Tony van Tonder, 69, and his son, Anthony, 31 — who jointly go by the name “Ants in Africa” — plan to travel from SA to Kenya as part of the Africa Rally’s Challenger Route...
