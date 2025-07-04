News

Father and son on drive to help big cats

Van Tonders to take part in Africa Rally to Kenya to raise funds for animal rescue

By Faith Mtwana - 04 July 2025

What started as just another fun idea between father and son has turned into a cross-continent mission with a charitable purpose.

Tony van Tonder, 69, and his son, Anthony, 31 — who jointly go by the name “Ants in Africa” — plan to travel from SA to Kenya as part of the Africa Rally’s Challenger Route...

