Feya Faku’s life celebrated at Nelson Mandela Bay memorial service
Host of speakers and performers honour memory of jazz mastermind
A legendary yet humble musician, mentor and role model.
This is how internationally renowned, multi-award-winning flugelhorn and trumpet master Fezile “Feya” Faku was remembered during his memorial service at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.