The three men arrested in connection with a counterfeit money racket in Pretoria are Cameroonian nationals.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Philliph Mumbai, 42, exited an e-hailing service vehicle in Elardus Park and was walking to a nearby guesthouse when he was stopped by patrolling police officers on July 1.
"They questioned him about a printing machine he was carrying and where he was headed. When he could not answer, the police requested t he take them to the guesthouse. On arrival, they discovered Maxwell Basong, 39, and Tieze Zemeniouh, 38, operating a similar printing machine and printing counterfeit money.
"During the arrest, Mumbai allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with R2,000 in exchange for their release."
The men have appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods. Mumbai also faces a charge of corruption.
The case was postponed to July 10.
Mahanjana said: "It is alleged the three accused operated a syndicate involved in the printing and distribution of counterfeit rand and US dollar notes. The counterfeit money was allegedly sold and used to purchase goods."
TimesLIVE
Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust
Image: SAPS
The three men arrested in connection with a counterfeit money racket in Pretoria are Cameroonian nationals.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Philliph Mumbai, 42, exited an e-hailing service vehicle in Elardus Park and was walking to a nearby guesthouse when he was stopped by patrolling police officers on July 1.
"They questioned him about a printing machine he was carrying and where he was headed. When he could not answer, the police requested t he take them to the guesthouse. On arrival, they discovered Maxwell Basong, 39, and Tieze Zemeniouh, 38, operating a similar printing machine and printing counterfeit money.
"During the arrest, Mumbai allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with R2,000 in exchange for their release."
The men have appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods. Mumbai also faces a charge of corruption.
The case was postponed to July 10.
Mahanjana said: "It is alleged the three accused operated a syndicate involved in the printing and distribution of counterfeit rand and US dollar notes. The counterfeit money was allegedly sold and used to purchase goods."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News