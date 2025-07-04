Mavimbela’s jazz production heads to Nelson Mandela Bay, fresh from NAF
After years of honing his craft under the guidance of South African jazz greats, Thembinkosi “Vimbs Mavimbs” Mavimbela is stepping into the spotlight with a show that is both a personal milestone and a musical celebration.
Fresh from a standout performance at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Mavimbela is bringing his jazz production, Late Bloomer, to audiences in the metro for the first time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.