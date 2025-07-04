Ngqura scores a ‘hull’ of a win
Bay welcomes largest vessel to grace SA shores for port operations
The docking of the MSC Nicola Mastro at the Port of Ngqura on Thursday has been hailed as a significant milestone and a resounding vote of confidence in the Eastern Cape port’s capacity to operate as a global transshipment hub.
For the first time in its operational history, the Ngqura Container Terminal hosted the largest vessel ever to dock on SA shores for port operations, marking a significant milestone for the Eastern Cape’s deepwater transshipment ambitions...
