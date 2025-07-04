Perfect a hearty lasagne crowd-pleaser with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Want to escape the winter blues? Why not take your taste buds on an adventure to balmy Italy, which is not only sunny this time of the year but also world-famous for delicious food and wine.
The Layered Perfection themed masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday July 24, will delve into making Italian classic beef lasagne...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.