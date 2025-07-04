News

Report delayed due to ‘breakdown in relationship’ between officials

Councillors demand answers after human resources director fails to attend committee meeting

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 July 2025

Tempers flared at a Nelson Mandela Bay public health committee meeting on Thursday after an official’s failure to attend led to the deferment of a report on department vacancies — for the third time.

Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye told councillors he was equally shocked to receive an email at 11am — an hour after the meeting was scheduled to begin — from human resources director Chris Jamda telling him he would not be attending...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

“It’s nonsense!” — Hlophe shuts down petition rumours over Makhubele’s chief ...
Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS

Most Read